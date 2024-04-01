Best time to view 2024 solar eclipse in the Philadelphia region and where to find glasses

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, passing over Mexico, the United States and Canada.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People throughout the Philadelphia area are gearing up for next Monday's solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun.

"At the peak, everyone will notice -- it will be like a cloud in front of the sun. It will get dark," said Dr. Harry Augensen, the professor emeritus of physics and astronomy at Widener University.

The last total solar eclipse in the U.S. was in 2017. At the time, crowds gathered down the Jersey shore, and in the city of Philadelphia to take in the sight.

In the Philadelphia area, we will only experience a partial eclipse next Monday as the moon will cover 90% of the sun's surface. But we aren't far from the path of totality.

"Erie is one of the places in Pennsylvania that is in the path of totality, but so is Cleveland, Ohio, and so is Buffalo, New York," Dr. Augensen said.

In the U.S., 31 million people already live inside the path of totality, bringing the celestial phenomenon to their doorsteps, Michael Zeiler, a solar eclipse cartographer at GreatAmericanEclipse.com, told ABC News.

Action News stopped by the Warby Parker location in Center City on Monday, where they are handing out special solar eclipse glasses to people. Anyone who stops by the store can grab two pairs of the glasses.

Experts say watching the eclipse without the proper equipment can cause eye damage. NASA shared a solar eclipse safety guide on its website.

At Warby Parker, we spoke with Jacqueline Stroeber, who is traveling to Vermont to be in the path of totality.

"It's really exciting. It's not often that it happens," she said. "And it will just be a really cool thing to see in person."

Nagee Ray, from Manhattan, was also at Warby Parker to pick up a pair of glasses. He said he is also traveling to be in the path of totality.

"Probably going to go to Buffalo, so I wanted to make sure I had these glasses," he explained.

Throughout North America next Monday, everyone will be able to experience the eclipse in some form.

In Philadelphia, the moon will partially block the sun. The partial eclipse will begin at 2:08 p.m. Monday, with the highest coverage happening around 3:23 p.m.

Dr. Augensen said the last time there was a total solar eclipse in the Philadelphia area was in 1478.

"The next time it will happen here, a total eclipse in the Philadelphia area, that will be in May of 2079," he said.

Visit Philadelphia has compiled a list of solar eclipse events taking place in the area next Monday.

