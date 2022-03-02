wheel of fortune

Social media goes into frenzy over Wheel of Fortune 'another feather in your cap' puzzle

It took the three contestants eight turns and 10 attempts to solve what seemed to be a simple puzzle.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Social media goes into frenzy over 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Last night's Wheel of Fortune likely had some people screaming at their TVs.

All three contestants -- Laura, Christopher and Thomas -- struggled to solve the puzzle "Another feather in your cap."

It took eight turns and 10 attempts to solve.



Contestant Laura took her first try at solving the puzzle, but came up short with the answer: "Another feather in your hat."

A few spins later, Laura got another chance to solve -- again with an unsuccessful answer: "Another feather in your lap."

And after an incorrect guess by Christopher and a "bankrupt" for Thomas, Laura got her final chance take the win.

She spinned the wheel and guessed the letter "P" to seemingly set herself up to solve. But not so fast.

She was unsuccessful on her third attempt to solve with the phrase: "Another feather in your map."


Thomas was finally able to solve the puzzle, but the game put social media into a frenzy.

"I'd like to solve... another feather in everything buy your cap," said one person.

"I am in utter disbelief," added another.

Pat Sajak addressed the now-viral episode in a Twitter thread: "Good-natured laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you're there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfunny videofeel goodwheel of fortune
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
3 bonus round winners make 'Wheel of Fortune' history
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets her Audi after bonus round pause
Pause prevents 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant from winning car
Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' executive producer
TOP STORIES
12-year-old killed by police gunfire after officers fired upon
Philly moves to 'All Clear' level; drops mask mandate
Civil rights leaders rally behind teen after NJ mall fight
141 nations line up against Russia as attacks on Ukraine intensify
AAA: Even with fewer drivers, traffic deaths spiked during pandemic
FACT CHECK: Biden's claims in his State of Union address
Westtown's Dereck Lively, No. 1 basketball recruit, receives
Show More
White House releases new, closer-to-normal COVID pandemic plan for US
Here's how President Biden wants to fight inflation
$3M lottery ticket sold at Lehigh Valley deli
Bucks Co. students bring 'Rocky' back for 1st time since Broadway run
Key takeaways of President Biden's State of the Union address
More TOP STORIES News