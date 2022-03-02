Social media goes into frenzy over Wheel of Fortune 'another feather in your cap' puzzle

Last night’s “Feather in your cap” puzzle was a case in point. Sitting at home, it seems incredible that they couldn’t solve it, but I knew in real time what was happening. — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) March 2, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Last night's Wheel of Fortune likely had some people screaming at their TVs.All three contestants -- Laura, Christopher and Thomas -- struggled to solve the puzzleIt took eight turns and 10 attempts to solve.Contestant Laura took her first try at solving the puzzle, but came up short with the answer: "Another feather in your hat."A few spins later, Laura got another chance to solve -- again with an unsuccessful answer: "Another feather in your lap."And after an incorrect guess by Christopher and a "bankrupt" for Thomas, Laura got her final chance take the win.She spinned the wheel and guessed the letter "P" to seemingly set herself up to solve. But not so fast.She was unsuccessful on her third attempt to solve with the phrase: "Another feather in your map."Thomas was finally able to solve the puzzle, but the game put social media into a frenzy."I'd like to solve... another feather in everything buy your cap," said one person."I am in utter disbelief," added another.Pat Sajak addressed the now-viral episode in a Twitter thread: "Good-natured laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you're there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio."