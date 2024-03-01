The Philadelphia Flower Show begins Saturday and runs through March 10.

2024 Philadelphia Flower Show blooms at the Pennsylvania Convention Center

Action News got a preview Friday morning for the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event.

Action News got a preview Friday morning for the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event.

Action News got a preview Friday morning for the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event.

Action News got a preview Friday morning for the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A taste of spring arrives this weekend as the Philadelphia Flower Show blooms at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

This year's theme is "United By Flowers".

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society says it celebrates the unique and colorful community born out of our shared love and appreciation of gardening.

Action News got a preview Friday morning for the nation's largest and longest-running horticultural event.

The Philadelphia Flower Show begins Saturday and runs through March 10.

You can also watch 6abc's 2024 Flower Show Preview Special on Saturday, March 2, at 7 p.m. on 6abc and streaming! Karen Rogers, along with Cecily Tynan, Adam Joseph, and Sharrie Williams give us an exclusive look inside this year's show.