Theme for 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show is "United by Flowers"

6abc Digital Staff Image
By 6abc Digital Staff
Friday, January 19, 2024 10:39PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society was looking forward to springtime amid Friday's winter storm.

The organization shared a preview of the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show in Center City.

This year's theme is "United by Flowers."

Exhibits will highlight building community, and showed off celebratory spaces that bring people together.

The Flower Show runs from March 2nd through the 10th at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

6abc will once again bring you all sights and sounds with our annual Flower Show Special.

