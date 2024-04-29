WATCH LIVE

Emotional support alligator 'Wally' missing after vacation with owner in Georgia

Wally hasn't been seen since April 21 after something happened while on vacation with his owner

Monday, April 29, 2024
Wally's owner said he waited to file a police report because he didn't have the proper permit for Wally during their visit down south.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEE LATEST: Emotional support alligator 'Wally' was stolen during GA trip, released into swamp, owner says

The disappearance of a well-known emotional support animal has people in Central Pennsylvania asking, "Where's Wally?"

"Wally the Alligator" hasn't been seen since April 21.

Action News has reported on Wally before after he was nominated for "America's Favorite Pet" last year.

An unfortunate misunderstanding two months later prevented Wally from entering a Phillies game last season.

Wally's owner, Joie Henney, says something happened to his pet while vacationing in Brunswick, Georgia.

Henney said he waited to file a police report because he didn't have the proper permit for Wally during their visit down south.

Henney has reason to believe Wally may have been stolen. He says he just wants his gator back, no questions asked.

