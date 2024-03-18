Kampar brings back Malaysian mainstay in grand new concept off South Street

After closing Sate Kampar during the pandemic, Chef Ange Branca is back with Kampar, her new spot featuring some old faves.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Chef Ange Branca had to close her James Beard nominated Sate Kampar during the pandemic, she always knew she would return to the Philly cuisine scene with another iteration of the classic.

The time has come, with the revival of her Malaysian mainstay just off South Street.

Kampar is almost three times the size of the original, and has two floors.

The standout feature is the huge mural that regulars will recognize, taking up an entire wall on the second level.

Sections of the original were steamed off when the old location closed, and the same artists came into the new space to make a collage interspersed with new works.

The upper level 'kongsi' is modeled after social clubs that existed during the tin mining era in the town of Kampar, Malaysia - where generations of Ange's family lived and worked.

Guests will now be able to enjoy a full bar program and order from an a la carte menu of Malaysian dishes.

The first floor will host chefs in residence, designed to showcase underrepresented cuisines and chefs with a tasting menu.

The new Kampar opens on March 22.

Kampar | Instagram

611 S. 7th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147