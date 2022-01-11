localish

Are you supposed to hang toilet paper over or under? We find out at Kimberly-Clark Paper Mill

By Amanda Brady
CHESTER, Pa -- Are you supposed to hang toilet paper over or under? We went to the source to find out!

We got a tour of the Kimberly-Clark toilet paper mill in Chester, Pa and see how toilet paper is made. From the tree pulp to the larger-than-life rolls that are eventually spun out onto smaller logs and sliced into the rolls we're familiar with.


The concept of the toilet paper rolls was born in Philadelphia by brothers E. Irvin and Clarence Scott, the founders of the Scott Paper Company in 1890. Before the roll, people were using toilet tissue in stacks.
