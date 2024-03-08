Crumbley trial: Forensic analyst details movements of MI school shooter's father day of shooting

Using cell phone data, forensic analyst Edward Wagrowski outlined James Crumbley's actions leading up to the school shooting during testimony Thursday

The manslaughter trial of James Crumbley continues in a Michigan courtroom Friday, just weeks after his wife, Jennifer, was convicted in relation to their son's mass shooting at Oxford High School in 2021. Their son, Ethan Crumbley, killed four students and wounded seven others. Here are the latest developments:

James Crumbley dropped his son off at school at 7:46 a.m. before returning home at 8:04 a.m., Wagrowski testified. By 9:04 a.m., location data showed the father at the horse barn, the analyst said.

At 9:33 a.m., Jennifer Crumbley messaged her husband saying "CALL NOW. Emergency" and then sent him photos of the math worksheet their son had drawn on, according to messages shown in court.

That morning, a teacher found a drawing from Ethan showing a gun and a person bleeding along with the phrases "the thoughts won't stop help me," "blood everywhere" and "my life is useless," prosecutors have said.

"My god. WTF," James Crumbley responded at 9:44 a.m., before adding that he was still waiting on their horse's veterinarian.

"He said he was distraught about last night," Jennifer Crumbley wrote.

"We talked about it this morning. You talked to him?" James Crumbley responded before his wife asked him to call her.

James Crumbley's location data showed him leaving the barn around 9:38 a.m., Wagrowski testified. The father did not stop by their house on the way to the school.

At 10:29 a.m., the Crumbleys were on the phone for about seven minutes, according to cell phone logs shown in court.

The parents entered the school around 10:38 a.m., according to surveillance footage. The footage shows them in the counselor's office for approximately 12 minutes.

During that meeting, the Crumbleys were advised to take their son home and get him immediate mental health treatment, but the parents declined to do so, the counselor testified during Jennifer Crumbley's trial.

Around 11 a.m., James Crumbley logged into DoorDash to work as a delivery driver, Wagrowski testified. He had four orders that morning and did not stop by his house while he was delivering, Wagrowski said.

At 1:09 p.m., the school sent out an email saying "Active Emergency at OHS." Cell phone records show James Crumbley then called his son at 1:13 p.m. and again at 1:17pm.

James Crumbley then called his wife and headed home at 1:17 p.m., Wagrowski testified. They had a 57-second phone call before she left her workplace at 1:18 p.m. A minute later, they spoke on the phone again for about 10 minutes, Wagrowski said.

By 1:20 p.m., James Crumbley was at home, according to his location data. Wagrowski testified that the father was on the phone with his wife when she texted her then-boss: "The gun is gone and so are the bullets."

There was a three-minute phone call between the Crumbleys at 1:30 p.m. before James Crumbley called 911 at 1:34 p.m., Wagrowski testified.

"I have a missing gun and my son is at the school, and we had to go meet with the counselor this morning because of something that he wrote on a math paper," James Crumbley said in the 911 call, which was played in court.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were both at a sheriff's substation at 1:58 p.m. and then back home at 2:30 p.m., Wagrowski testified.

Ethan texted a friend about mental health and firearms in months before the shooting

During his testimony, Wagrowski also outlined Ethan Crumbley's text conversations with a friend - and the sudden end to those texts - in the months before the shooting.

In more than 20,000 texts exchanged between January and October 2021, Ethan detailed concerns for his own mental health and sent at least one video showing him handling a loaded gun, the investigator said. During that same time period Ethan exchanged less than 1,000 texts with other people combined, Wagrowski said.

In early April 2021, Ethan texted the friend to say he was hearing people talking to him and seeing someone in the distance, according to the messages.

"I actually asked my dad to take (me) to the Doctor yesterday but he just gave me some pills and told me to 'Suck it up,'" Ethan said in the messages. "Like it's at the point that I am asking to got [ sic ] the doctor. My mom laughed when I told her."

In her trial, Jennifer Crumbley denied that she laughed and said she didn't think her son had ever asked to see a doctor.

The video of Ethan handling a gun was sent in August 2021, Wagrowski said.

"My dad left it out so I thought. 'Why not' lol," he wrote shortly after midnight, according to messages shown in court. Both of his parents' locations were at home around that time, Wagrowski testified.

Then, on October 30, James Crumbley messaged the friend's father saying Ethan had been trying to get a hold of him for a few days, according to messages shown in court.

"Unfortunately [ the friend ] is in a bad place with the OCD unable to go to school most of this week," the friend's father responded. "We are taking him out to Wisconsin tomorrow to put him in residential treatment. He will be gone for 60-90 days."

In November, after the friend left, there were only 48 total text messages on the shooter's phone, which included a combined six to his parents and several to an app appearing to help with schoolwork, Wagrowski said.

"He did not communicate with hardly anybody at all," he said.

