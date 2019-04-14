PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With the death of her son still very fresh, a grieving mother comes forward to ask for your help in finding her son's killer.
"Jonchristopher was well known. He was a preacher, he loved the Lord, he helped people around the world," said his mother Kimberly Robinson.
Robinson lived with her son, Jonchristopher Savage, in Bensalem. She said Sunday, January 27 was just an ordinary day for them.
"I thought he was going to work. I made him lunch and everything like I would normally do and he said his goodbye and I said my goodbye and he left. And that was the last time I seen him," she said.
Robinson said she got worried when she couldn't reach him and called the police.
"I kept getting his voice mail and he wasn't answering," she said.
Then Tuesday morning she got a call from the police.
"I thought that they found him alive but they said he had a bullet wound, they found him shot in Hunting Park in the back of his head, he was found sitting in the car," she explained tearfully.
The 34-year-old was found at the intersection of Bristol Street and Old York Road in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section by a woman who had noticed the vehicle and someone sitting inside in the same position for two days.
"This person who did this they took my heart away from me," Robinson said getting emotional.
The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.
"Give yourself up, pay the time, whatever you have to do just do it. You took something that can't be replaced."
Who killed Jonchristopher Savage?
