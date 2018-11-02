Wild shuttle ride leaves passengers climbing out windows

EMBED </>More Videos

A five minute shuttle ride to the Queen Mary left passengers believing they were being kidnapped as the driver wouldn't stop the vehicle.

By
LONG BEACH, Calif. --
Passengers on a shuttle in California Thursday night were taken on a wild and terrifying ride.

Dozens boarded a shuttle bus to travel from the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach to the Queen Mary ship, a one mile trip.

The trip took a dramatic turn when passengers began to believe they were being kidnapped as their bus was headed in the wrong direction -- and the driver wouldn't stop.

"He wasn't responding to anybody," passenger Ashia Souder said. "And I was like, 'We're getting kidnapped.'"

"We were all trying to get off the bus, telling him to stop, let us off and he wouldn't stop," Lee Piatelli said.

As the less than 10-minute drive hit nearly 30 minutes, a passenger pleaded with the driver to stop.

"I told him straight up, 'At this point, it's kidnapping. You can't hold us like this,'" Brian Corbitt said. "I stood up with him, and he just whipped around and nailed me in the stomach and knocked me back into a seat."
Panic set in and people began to get off the bus -- however they could. They began opening windows and climbing out of the shuttle.

"People started opening up the windows and everybody starts jumping out and clamoring and wedging in a panic," Scott McCaslin said.

The bus driver eventually opened the door and let the remaining passengers out in the city of Carson.

Some had called 911 to report they had been kidnapped. The Sheriff's Department arrived a short time later and took the driver into custody. He was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.

The driver said he wanted to find a safe place to stop. Meanwhile, passengers said they asked him to stop miles and hours before the bus stopped.

No injuries were reported.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimekidnappingu.s. & worldbus driverbus
Top Stories
Search for missing teenager, toddler in Wilmington
Dozens of cars broken into on Temple University's campus
Cousins brutally beaten while trick-or-treating in Atlantic Co.
Uber driver charged with raping passenger
Action News Morning Update
Body of man found in Northeast Philadelphia basement
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Very Mild, Spotty Showers Today
New medical marijuana dispensary opens in South Phillly
Show More
Action News Investigation: Cheap cosmetic procedures
Police trying to locate NC woman at center of harassing viral rant
Man shot several times on front porch of N. Philly home
Realtor found shot outside home for sale in Mayfair
Man tries to steal construction vehicle in Center City
More News