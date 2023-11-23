Wild turkey found trotting near Philadelphia preschool day before Thanksgiving

ACCT Philly says once the turkey is rehabilitated, it will likely be released to the wild, pardoned from any Thanksgiving table.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials are suspecting "fowl" play after a wild turkey turned up on a preschool playground in the Rawnhurst section of Philadelphia on Wednesday.

ACCT Philly says it received a call around 3 p.m. that a wild turkey was outside the Paley Early Learning Center on the 2100 block of Strahle Street.

An animal control officer caught the gobbler on video trotting next to picnic benches and playground toys. The bird was nowhere near home for the holidays.

"We did think it was a prank at first because the timing really is kind of weird," said Sarah Barnett from ACCT Philly.

The bird did turn out to be a wild turkey, not the bourbon, but the real deal. It was a discovery that intrigued officials.

"How did a wild turkey end up in a preschool playground?" Barnett questioned.

That's the question stuffing everyone's mind, but the runaway turkey was no fast food, it actually had a bit of a limp.

"Our guess is probably that no one intended to have this turkey as a pet, but maybe they thought they would take him as Thanksgiving dinner and maybe they realized he's wild and that's not a great idea," said Barnett.

In fact, the wild turkey would be a quirky meal; it's not necessarily safe to eat and certainly not safe for young kids to be around.

"Wild turkeys could carry mice, they could carry parasites. But again, that's more concern if the children are touching the turkey, then putting their hand in their mouth," said Barnett.

Thankfully, ACCT Philly says no children interacted with the poultry, and officers brought it to Schuylkill Wildlife Center where it can roost in peace.

"You can't have a wild turkey hanging out at your house as a pet. That's not something you can just do. It'd be like having a wild skunk. You can't have wild animals as pets," said Barnett.

ACCT Philly says once the turkey is rehabilitated, it will likely be released to the wild, pardoned from any Thanksgiving table.