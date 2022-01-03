snow

Cleanup continues after southern New Jersey snowstorm

Conditions were treacherous in many places on Monday as the snow fell.
WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The storm is winding down, but the cleanup continues in South Jersey after a winter storm dropped nearly a foot of snow in some places.

Take it from the folks trying to get rid of the snow: conditions were treacherous in many places on Monday as the snow fell.

"Terrible. People shouldn't be out here," said Gary Troiano of Wildwood, who was spending his day clearing parking lots. "I saw a car spin out trying to get on the Parkway this morning."

The biting winds swirled the snow around down the shore, as inch after inch accumulated in Wildwood.

New Jersey state officials asked people to immediately report any power outages and to stay away from wires that may have come down from wind or snow.

They also urged caution on the roads.

"On the Garden State Parkway, we are at speed reductions from basically Toms River south. As the Governor stated there is still accumulating snow. There are high winds. Our plow teams are working hard to keep up with the storm," said N.J. Dept. of Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti during a virtual weather briefing Monday afternoon.

Shore communities remain under a coastal flood advisory.



Rosemarie Hufner sent us photos from Stone Harbor during Monday's high tide, showing not only flooded streets, but chunks of ice floating near 86th Street and Third Ave. at high tide.

She's been through many storms, but this she said was a first.

"Street flooding during I guess full moons with storms is likely but the ice - this is the first time I've seen it. I've been here through snow before but nothing like this," said Hufner.

State officials also warned about overnight freezing, urging drivers to use caution even after the snow stops and for Tuesday morning's commute.
