Philadelphia mom who lost son to gun violence opens candy shop in his honor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sweet memories of 16-year-old William Bethel IV inspired his mother to open up a candy shop in her son's honor.
Williesha Robinson-Bethel is the proud owner of Will Be Corner Candy Shop along 55th and Roxborough Avenue.
The shop opened up about three years after William was killed.
"I know if he were here, he would want me to be happy," his mother said. "We would always be together. He had just gotten his permit on his 16th birthday," Bethel said.
The Boy's Latin High School football player was killed on Easter of 2018. He was on South Street and killed by one shot to his lower back. He was with friends at the time, his mother said.
While his killer has been sentenced it doesn't bring his family much solace.
"I prayed he was going to be okay," his mother said.
While she can't bring her son back, she lives for the smiles at the candy shop. Bethel said her son had a big sweet tooth. Now she enjoys having a safe space for other youth in Philadelphia.
She said it brings a lot of joy knowing William, who loved Skittles, is smiling down.
For more information, visit WillBethel.com
