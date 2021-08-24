small business

Philadelphia mom who lost son to gun violence opens candy shop in his honor

The shop opened up about three years after William Bethel IV was killed.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mom who lost son to gun violence opens candy shop in his honor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sweet memories of 16-year-old William Bethel IV inspired his mother to open up a candy shop in her son's honor.

Williesha Robinson-Bethel is the proud owner of Will Be Corner Candy Shop along 55th and Roxborough Avenue.

The shop opened up about three years after William was killed.

"I know if he were here, he would want me to be happy," his mother said. "We would always be together. He had just gotten his permit on his 16th birthday," Bethel said.

The Boy's Latin High School football player was killed on Easter of 2018. He was on South Street and killed by one shot to his lower back. He was with friends at the time, his mother said.

SEE ALSO: Philly controller says anti-violence budget focused on long term

While his killer has been sentenced it doesn't bring his family much solace.

"I prayed he was going to be okay," his mother said.

While she can't bring her son back, she lives for the smiles at the candy shop. Bethel said her son had a big sweet tooth. Now she enjoys having a safe space for other youth in Philadelphia.

She said it brings a lot of joy knowing William, who loved Skittles, is smiling down.

For more information, visit WillBethel.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingphiladelphiasmall businessgun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
Designer draws inspiration from his favorite sneakers
Sweet sensation: Her banana bread is so good, it sells out in minutes
From records to CDs and back again: Looney Tunes Record Store turns 50
Black businesses try to rebound during National Black Business Month
TOP STORIES
Suspect fires at officers, steals police SUV; manhunt underway in NJ
Gunman shoots police officer in North Philadelphia
Video shows more teens wanted in brutal attack of deliveryman
Another attack by SEPTA security raises questions about program
West Chester U. security officer killed while helping driver on I-95
Man gets more than 100 years in prison for toddler's killing
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer vaccine. Local doctors weigh in
Show More
Date set for NJ school workers, state employees to get vaccinated
Nonprofit helps cystic fibrosis patients with medical bills
Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail
Cape May beach to be named after lifeguard killed in boating accident
'Beg them to get vaccinated:' Mom shares daughter's final message
More TOP STORIES News