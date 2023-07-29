Philadelphia police find car believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run of 16-year-old

Philadelphia police tell Action News a vehicle believed to be involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old was found.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police tell Action News a vehicle believed to be involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old was found.

William McWilliams was struck and killed along the 3300 block of Woodhaven Road near Byberry Road while riding his bike early Friday morning.

Officials say he died in the hospital shortly after the crash.

The car may also have been stolen.

Police are still searching for the driver in this collision.