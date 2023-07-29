WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia police find car believed to be involved in fatal hit-and-run of 16-year-old

Authorities now say they recovered a Dodge Charger that may be connected with the crash.

Saturday, July 29, 2023 10:18PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police tell Action News a vehicle believed to be involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old was found.

William McWilliams was struck and killed along the 3300 block of Woodhaven Road near Byberry Road while riding his bike early Friday morning.

William McWilliams

Officials say he died in the hospital shortly after the crash.

Authorities now say they recovered a Dodge Charger that may be connected with the crash.

The car may also have been stolen.

Police are still searching for the driver in this collision.

