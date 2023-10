1 killed in 3-car crash in Willingboro, New Jersey

1 killed in 3-car crash in Willingboro, New Jersey

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a three-car crash early Wednesday morning in Willingboro, New Jersey.

According to police, the crash happened just after midnight along Route 130 north near Beverly-Rancocas Road.

Several other people are reported to be injured and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

It's not yet clear what led up to the crash.

The road was closed following the crash and drivers are asked to seek an alternate route.