Willingboro double murder suspect, who live-streamed police his police chase, due in court Tuesday

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- The suspect in a double murder in Willingboro is due in court again Tuesday.

Terrance Matthews is in jail, accused of killing his former girlfriend's 9-year-old brother and their grandmother last Wednesday.

He led police on a chase and live streamed it before being arrested.

After that arrest, police said he was connected to and charged him with the February slaying of a man who was sitting in a parked car in Willingboro.

Matthews refused to show at his first court appearance which was scheduled for last Friday.
