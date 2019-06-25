Willingboro double murder suspect, who live-streamed police his police chase, due in court Tuesday

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (WPVI) -- The suspect in a double murder in Willingboro is due in court again Tuesday.
Terrance Matthews is in jail, accused of killing his former girlfriend's 9-year-old brother and their grandmother last Wednesday.
He led police on a chase and live streamed it before being arrested.
After that arrest, police said he was connected to and charged him with the February slaying of a man who was sitting in a parked car in Willingboro.
Matthews refused to show at his first court appearance which was scheduled for last Friday.
