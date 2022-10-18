Dashcam video shows police responding to unauthorized car rally in Abington Twp.

Abington Township police say between 150 and 200 vehicles arrived for the rally in the mall's first-level parking lot around 12:34 a.m.

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Dashcam video obtained by Action News shows the moment police responded to an unauthorized car rally at Willow Grove Park Mall.

Abington Township police say between 150 and 200 vehicles arrived for the rally in the mall's first-level parking lot around 12:34 a.m. Sunday.

Police say some of the attendees were driving recklessly, revving engines and skidding tires.

When officers responded to the area the participants fled, police say, with many of them fleeing down Route 611 in both the northbound and southbound lanes.

SEE ALSO: 3 injured in crash connected to unauthorized car rally in Abington Twp., police say

A short time later, police say they received a call about a crash at Old Welsh Road and Fitzwatertown Road.

Police believe a driver who had recently left the rally struck several parked and unattended vehicles. The striking vehicle came to rest in the 2900 block of Old Welsh Road with severe damage.

The back seat passenger was ejected, police say, while the driver and front seat passenger had to be freed by police officers and firefighters.

All three of the car's occupants were taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in this crash, but note that the investigation is still ongoing.