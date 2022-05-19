Delaware attorney general now investigating condemned Wilmington apartment complex

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11861933" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Most of an entire block in Wilmington, Delaware has been deemed uninhabitable after a partial wall collapse led to further inspections of apartment buildings.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware's Attorney General is now launching an investigation after an apartment complex in Wilmington was condemned.Dozens of people had to find a new place to live.Kathy Jennings announced the state Department of Justice would be launching an investigation into repeat offender and landlord A.J. Pokorny.People from 27 units had to leave after a partial wall collapse in the 200 block of Adams Street on Sunday night.Pokorny told Action News earlier this week that after the collapse he had a wall brace installed at the instruction of the local Department of Licenses and Inspections."The next morning I thought they were going to come out and say, 'You did the right thing, OK.' And oh, geez, there are five L&I cars. Like five people died or something," he said.Jeff Starkey, the commissioner of Wilmington's L&I department, said there is a good reason for the decision.After assessing the initial structure's shabby condition, inspectors took it upon themselves to check out the rest of Pokorny's buildings.Starkey says what they found was alarming."There is mold, there are leaks, there are all kinds of things. Deterioration, bowing walls in the back in different areas," Starkey said.Action News has now obtained the notice sent by Wilmington's L&I department to Pokorny.It details hundreds of violations at his apartments, and indicates the owner has 30 days to make repairs or he will be fined $250 for each violation.Displaced residents are now being offered shelter by the city.