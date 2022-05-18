housing

Wilmington says landlord must repair 27 'uninhabitable' apartment buildings or pay hefty fine

"There is mold, there are leaks, there are all kinds of things," said Jeff Starkey, commissioner of Wilmington's L&I department.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

27 apartments owned by the same landlord deemed uninhabitable

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Most of an entire block in Wilmington, Delaware has been deemed uninhabitable after a partial wall collapse led to further inspections of apartment buildings all owned by the same landlord.

The landlord responsible for the buildings, AJ Pokorny, told Action News on Tuesday that the city's decision to condemn his apartment buildings goes way too far.

Pokorny said after the collapse occurred on Sunday night, he had a wall brace installed at the instruction of the local Department of Licenses and Inspections.

"The next morning I thought they were going to come out and say, 'You did the right thing, OK.' And oh, geez, there are five L&I cars. Like five people died or something," he said.

Jeff Starkey, the commissioner of Wilmington's L&I department, said there is a good reason for the decision.

After assessing the initial structure's shabby condition, inspectors took it upon themselves to check out the rest of Pokorny's buildings.

Starkey says what they found was alarming.

"There is mold, there are leaks, there are all kinds of things. Deterioration, bowing walls in the back in different areas," Starkey said.

Action News has now obtained the notice sent by Wilmington's L&I department to Pokorny.

It details hundreds of violations at his apartments, and indicates the owner has 30 days to make repairs or he will be fined $250 for each violation.

Displace residents are now being offered shelter by the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenwilmingtoncollapsemoldhousingdelaware news
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSING
$37M SF 'Full House' home listing was illegitimate, Zillow says
27 apartments owned by the same landlord deemed uninhabitable
How CA first-time homebuyers can get down payment at 0% interest
Thousands could face eviction as renting costs skyrocket
TOP STORIES
Biden invokes Defense Production Act for formula shortage
Votes still being counted as Oz, McCormick locked in tight race
Election Results: Live updates on Pennsylvania primary races
Teen dies after being hit by dirt bike in North Philly; suspect sought
18-year-old dies after being trapped under sand at Jersey Shore
1st monkeypox case in US this year reported in Massachusetts
Lancaster Co. still counting ballots due to printing error
Show More
Woman killed inside NJ motel room identified
Students suffer minor injuries in Chester County school bus crash
Armed suspect hid out in 81-year-old's car before carjacking: Police
'Pharma Bro' Shkreli freed from prison for halfway house
Taylor Swift receives honorary degree from NYU
More TOP STORIES News