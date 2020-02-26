Society

Ms. Wheelchair Delaware breaking barriers, inspiring others

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- There's an author and mother in Delaware who has broken a lot of barriers and inspired a lot of people along the way.

On Tuesday, TaLisha Grzyb was officially crowned Ms. Wheelchair Delaware.

A mother of three, YouTube star and author-- TaLisha is incredibly impressive.

Tuesday's crowning took place at Hotel Dupont in Wilmington. The lieutenant governor of Delaware, Bethany Hall-Long did the honors.

TaLisha has muscular dystrophy and she's lived her entire life in a wheelchair.

She says she's never let her condition slow down her ambition of chasing her dreams and success.

She has a YouTube channel called "Rolling Through Life With TaLisha" and a book called "Rolling Through Life with Mommy."

This is the first time since 1975 that Delaware has an official delegate to send to the national competition.

TaLisha will be participating in the "Ms. Wheelchair America" this summer.
