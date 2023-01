Nearly 2 dozen arrested in Wilmington, Delaware drug bust

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Twenty-two suspects are now in custody after a major drug bust in Delaware.

State police say a six-month investigation led authorities to the 2200 block of Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington last Thursday.

Authorities found 86 pounds of marijuana, prescription pills, $9,000 in cash and three guns.

One of those guns was reported stolen in Pennsylvania.

State police say the suspects are from Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York.