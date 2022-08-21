Police: 14-year-old dead, 5 others injured in Wilmington, Delaware shootings

Police were responding to another call when they heard gunshots in the area.

Police say a 14-year-old is dead and 5 others are injured in Wilmington, Delaware shootings.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police say a 14-year-old is dead and 5 others are injured in separate Wilmington, Delaware shootings.

It started around 9:30 p.m. on near 6th and Madison streets.

When they arrived on scene, they located a 14-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man both suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital where the 14-year-old succumbed to his injuries.

The 20-year-old is currently listed in critical condition.

So far, no word on any arrests.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Brandon Mosley at (302) 576-3646.

A few hours later, police responded to a quadruple shooting in the area of West 27th Street between Market and Tatnall streets.

All four victims were taken to Christiana Hospital.

One of the victims, a 34-year-old man, is listed in critical condition.

The other victims, a 25-year-old man, a 41-year-old man and a 43-year-old female are all in the hospital in stable condition.

Both of these shootings are still under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.