A 37-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were shot at about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Washington Street.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials said a 37-year-old woman has died days after she was shot in Wilmington, Delaware.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Washington Street.

The woman, and a 22-year-old man, were shot and taken to Christiana Care Hospital.

Officials said the woman died Friday.

The man suffered critical injuries.

Police said the double shooting remains under investigation.