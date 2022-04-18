Speed cameras along I-95 in Wilmington now issuing tickets

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Speeders will now pay the price of driving too fast on Interstate 95 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Beginning April 18, first-time offenders will receive a warning and all subsequent violations will result in a violation notice, officials said.
Registered vehicle owners will receive a base violation of $20 and an additional amount is added for each mile per hour over the posted work zone speed limit.
To date, more than 24,000 warnings have been issued, and there has been a 10% reduction in speeds on average through the work zone since the program began in January.
Officials said crashes in the work zone have decreased by almost 37% compared to the same time period last year.
The speed limit through the work zone is 45 mph.
