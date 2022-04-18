Speed cameras along I-95 in Wilmington now issuing tickets

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Speeders will now pay the price of driving too fast on Interstate 95 in Wilmington, Delaware.Beginning April 18, first-time offenders will receive a warning and all subsequent violations will result in a violation notice, officials said.Registered vehicle owners will receive a base violation of $20 and an additional amount is added for each mile per hour over the posted work zone speed limit.To date, more than 24,000 warnings have been issued, and there has been a 10% reduction in speeds on average through the work zone since the program began in January.Officials said crashes in the work zone have decreased by almost 37% compared to the same time period last year.The speed limit through the work zone is 45 mph.