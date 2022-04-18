Philadelphia will start enforcing indoor mask mandate Monday: Everything you should know

As diners enjoyed their Easter Sunday brunch, restaurants reinstalled signage about requiring masks.
"We definitely do not want any type of shutdown, that's why it's so important for us to stick to the mandates," said Kelsey Nofer, manager at the White Dog Café in University City.
On Sunday, most people walked in without a mask on, however, starting Monday, patrons will need to mask up as the city moves to Level 2: Mask Precautions under its COVID-19 Response guidelines.
Businesses and institutions can go mask-free if they require everyone on-site to be fully vaccinated and check vaccine status upon entry, according to city officials.
SEE ALSO: Philadelphia reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
"It's just going to be a little bit safer for our guests, anything to keep our guests safe, we're on board with," said Nofer.
The city says the mandate is returning because COVID cases have increased 50% over the last two weeks.
After making the announcement last Monday, the city gave businesses a week to prepare and put signage back up. The policy applies to all indoor public spaces, such as schools, restaurants, businesses, museums, offices and government buildings.
SEE ALSO: Lawsuit seeks to overturn Philadelphia's renewed indoor mask mandate
Those heading to the 76ers' Game 2 playoff matchup against the Raptors will need to mask up inside the Wells Fargo Center.
"I support it. I don't feel it's an inconvenience, I feel it's a little safety measure hopefully that will help," said Julie Jacobs, who lives in Rittenhouse Square.
"I think it's bad for businesses, especially the restaurants around here, Rittenhouse Square, Old City, Queen Village restaurants, I mean, they've suffered enough," said John Takacs from Old City.
The mandate is being met with some backlash. One group of petitioners filed a lawsuit in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania to overturn the mandate. The city would not comment on it specifically but said it has the legal authority to enact precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
When will the mask mandate end?
The city says two of three data points need to be met for the mask mandate to end: new cases must be below 100 per day, cases have increased by less than 50% in the previous 10 days, and hospitalizations are below 50.
Due to increasing COVID cases, @PhiladelphiaGov is reinstating the mask requirement in all public indoor settings.— Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) April 17, 2022
🗓️ April 18 @PhiladelphiaGov will enforce the mask mandate. https://t.co/9Wx7hvegty pic.twitter.com/hGZWGrpa57
As of April 11, Philadelphia was averaging 142 new cases of COVID-19 each day.
"This number is more than 50% higher than the 84 average new cases that was reported ten days ago, on April 1. This means that not only are cases getting higher, they're going up more quickly than the Health Department feels is safe," the Department of Public Health said.
"Hospitalizations have stayed steady around 50 for the last two weeks."