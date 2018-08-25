Window washers rescued after being stranded for 3 hours in China

Two window washers had to be rescued after they found themselves stranded hundreds of feet in the air in China.Investigators say the pair was stuck on the scaffold for three hours.The workers were cleaning windows on the side of a 60-floor skyscraper Tuesday.They experienced an equipment malfunction while working on the 57th floor.Crews were able to pull the trapped workers to safety using a pulley system.Luckily, no one was injured.------