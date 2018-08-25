U.S. & WORLD

Window washers rescued after being stranded for 3 hours in China

EMBED </>More Videos

Window washers rescued after being stranded for 3 hours in China. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on August 25, 2018.

Two window washers had to be rescued after they found themselves stranded hundreds of feet in the air in China.

Investigators say the pair was stuck on the scaffold for three hours.

The workers were cleaning windows on the side of a 60-floor skyscraper Tuesday.

They experienced an equipment malfunction while working on the 57th floor.

Crews were able to pull the trapped workers to safety using a pulley system.

Luckily, no one was injured.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldchinawindow washerrescue
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Security guard films officer struggling with suspect as officer pleads for help
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter in California
Beach patrol warns of sea lice outbreak in Ocean City, Maryland
Restaurant attempts world's longest Chicago style hot dog
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Man sought for burglary at murdered model's apartment
Man gets 51 years for crossfire killing of 8-year-old Gabby Hill Carter
Homeless vet who helped NJ woman says money being withheld
Man charged with killing girlfriend's 8-month-old daughter in Blackwood
Nearly 100 pounds of cocaine seized at Delaware port
Pope visits Ireland amid new global outrage over sex abuse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Girard Avenue
Man critical after being shot in North Philadelphia
Show More
NFL to kickoff the season in Philly next week with festival
3 suspects charged in death of girl, 9, hit by stray bullet in Bridgeton
Man hospitalized after shooting in Trenton
Most serious charges dismissed in Penn State frat death
Eagles coach, Doug Pederson signs his book for fans
More News