NJ cleaning service owner stole sports memorabilia, jewelry from clients: Police

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Winslow Township, Camden County say the owner of a cleaning service may have been cleaning out her clients.

Police said Casey Spila of Sicklerville, who operates A & C Cleaning Services, was arrested Friday at the We Buy Gold Store in Sicklerville trying to sell stolen jewelry.

Spila was initially charged with receiving stolen property in Winslow Township with additional charges pending in other jurisdictions

It was her second arrest in a week.

On Monday, she was arrested for trying to sell more than $1,000 worth of stolen sports memorabilia to an undercover officer.

Spila was charged with burglary, receiving stolen property, and theft. Police said, "She was released on a summons in accordance with NJ Bail Reform."

"We encourage anyone that has used Spila's services to check their valuables and if they believe they are a victim of theft, contact Winslow Twp Police Detective Brian Barrett at 609-567-0700 x1178, in an effort to identify some of the recovered property," police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
winslowtheftjewelry theft
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News