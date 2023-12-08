Winter Fest OC, the largest Winter festival in Southern California, brings snow and holiday magic.

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Millions of lights, snow play, carnival rides, sweet treats and holiday magic are all part of Winter Fest OC, the largest Winter festival in Southern California.

"Being out here, it just brings a feeling of happiness and joy," said John Moodie, a resident of Costa Mesa, where the festival takes place.

The festival also features a holiday parade and a unique ice skating rink.

"Our arctic ice trail is the only one in Southern California that's its shape," said Winter Fest OC's marketing manager, Hope Guerra. "If you look at it from above, it's actually a figure 8."

Winter Fest OC runs through Jan. 7th at OC Fair & Event Center with special events including two spectacular countdowns & dazzling firework displays on NYE (Dec. 31st), Pajama Day (Jan 1st), Military/First Responders Day (Jan. 3rd), and Three Kings Day (Jan 6th).

For more details, go to: https://www.winterfestoc.com/