Winter hurricane? Adam Joseph explains 'bombogenesis' ahead of weekend storm

Bombogenesis happens when "a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours."
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Parts of the Philadelphia region could see more snow this weekend as a powerful storm moves up the coast.

The question is not whether the storm forms, it will be a powerful storm.

The storm is essentially a winter hurricane as it undergoes "bombogenesis." But what does that mean?

Bombogenesis happens when "a midlatitude cyclone rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 millibars over 24 hours." This extreme and rapid change in pressure forms a very strong storm, a so-called "weather bomb" or "bomb cyclone."

"Bomb Cyclone" is not an official term. Meteorologists and scientists use bombogenesis.

Bombogenesis occurs most commonly off the east coast; the most common recipe for it to form is "cold air along the land, warm air over the water," according to AccuWeather.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph says the storm begins Friday evening and ends early Saturday afternoon. Strong winds will accompany this upcoming storm and coastal flooding in parts of the Mid Atlantic and Northeast is a given.

It's still too early to say who will see snow and how much just yet. Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast below.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph is eying overnight lows that drop to the single digits, then the complicated storm track for the weekend Nor'easter.

