Wissahickon Brewing celebrating 5 years with award-winning IPA

The family-run brewery was awarded a 2022 World Beer Cup award and they unveiled a new brewhouse party room for their milestone anniversary.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At Wissahickon Brewery Company, you can taste the beer just feet from where it's actually brewed.

Their flagship IPA, Devil's Pool, was just awarded the bronze in the 2022 World Beer Cup.

They've also created a line of hard ciders using local apples and hard seltzers made with fresh fruit puree.

The brewery is the passion project of Tim Gill and his three sons.

Dad's the top boss. TIm, Jr. is in charge of general operations; Luke is the head brewer and Pete is the finance guy.

Their sister, Meg, is on the board and a taste-tester.

The family started as home-brewing hobbyists.

But when they started entering and winning beer competitions, they decided to go all in, transforming an old ambulance dispatch center into a tasting room and brewing facility.

For their fifth anniversary in April, they started shipping their beers statewide and unveiled a new brewhouse party room with a corn hole league that plays every Wednesday evening.

They host a rotating lineup of about two dozen food trucks.

But on Wednesdays it's always Babalouie BBQ serving up roast pork, barbecue ribs, meatballs, brisket, chicken and cornbread.

You can pair with a ice cold beer or try the Tangerine Dreamsicle Boozie Slushy (Tangerine puree mixed with Stateside vodka infused with vanilla).

3705 W. School House Lane, Philadelphia, PA, United States, Pennsylvania

215-483-8833

