Woman, 86, killed after car crashes into her Franconia Township, Pa. home

By
FRANCONIA TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Authorities say an 86-year-old woman is dead after a car crashed into her home in Franconia Township, Montgomery County.

It happened just after 12 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Harleysville Pike.
Police tell Action News officers arrived to find a 1995 Toyota sedan inside the southwest corner of a home.

They say the car traveled across the lawns of three neighboring homes, became airborne, and crashed into a bedroom, trapping the victim, identified as Mary Ann Lambert.

"Fire trucks were here, police were here, and we seen the tail lights of the car in the house," said Harold Fredericks.

First responders worked to free Lambert, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. She lived in the home with her son and his family.

"That poor family. My wife and I have been praying all morning for the family," said neighbor Andy Tawney.

Police say the driver of the sedan, a 21-year-old man, got out of the vehicle on his own. He was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital to be treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

A person in the home early Friday morning told Action News the family was going through a difficult time and declined to speak on camera.

Police say no one else in the home was injured.

Authorities were awaiting the results of lab work before being able to say whether the driver was impaired. Investigators are also looking to see if the driver had a medical emergency or if there was a mechanical problem with the car.

------
