Philadelphia police have identified the woman who was arrested following an explosion at an ATM.Tinikah Hogan, of the 3400 block of Emerald Street, was arrested just a few hours after the blast.It happened around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenny's Place beer distributor on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue.According to investigators, an unidentified man entered the store with an M-1000 explosive, had a drink, then left and had a brief conversation with Hogan.Hogan, 34, then returns with the device, places it into an ATM slot, lights it, then runs from the store, police say.Police believe the intent was to blow up the machine and take the money. But, while the facade of the ATM was destroyed, the safe containing the cash remained intact, the ATM's owner told police.Officers later stopped Hogan around 1 a.m. at Frankford and Clearfield, where she was taken into custody. She is facing a number of charges.An employee was at the store at the time, but was behind thick protective glass and was not injured.Police say this is the fourth similar incident within the last two weeks in the city. Though dangerous, all attempts to get away with money have proven unsuccessful for the perpetrators.A search for the male accomplice in this case continues.-----