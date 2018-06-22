Woman arrested after Port Richmond ATM explosion identified

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch surveillance video showing a suspect using an explosive device to try and rob an ATM in Port Richmond on June 20, 2018.

PORT RICHMOND (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have identified the woman who was arrested following an explosion at an ATM.

Tinikah Hogan, of the 3400 block of Emerald Street, was arrested just a few hours after the blast.


It happened around 9:35 p.m. Wednesday at the Kenny's Place beer distributor on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue.

According to investigators, an unidentified man entered the store with an M-1000 explosive, had a drink, then left and had a brief conversation with Hogan.

Hogan, 34, then returns with the device, places it into an ATM slot, lights it, then runs from the store, police say.



Police believe the intent was to blow up the machine and take the money. But, while the facade of the ATM was destroyed, the safe containing the cash remained intact, the ATM's owner told police.

Officers later stopped Hogan around 1 a.m. at Frankford and Clearfield, where she was taken into custody. She is facing a number of charges.

An employee was at the store at the time, but was behind thick protective glass and was not injured.

Police say this is the fourth similar incident within the last two weeks in the city. Though dangerous, all attempts to get away with money have proven unsuccessful for the perpetrators.

A search for the male accomplice in this case continues.

EMBED More News Videos

1 arrested in ATM explosion, robbery attempt in Port Richmond. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on June 21, 2018.



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsexplosionatm
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
More News