Philadelphia woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person during social distancing dispute

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested the woman accused of spitting on a person following an altercation over social distancing.

It happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m. at Di Bruno Brothers on the 1700 block of Chestnut Street in Center City.

Alexis Danilo tells Action News she was waiting in line to pick up a few items. She says the suspect got a little close, so she moved out of the way.

But things escalated.

"I felt someone bump into me and I said, 'That was rude there's a pandemic going on right now,'" recalled Danilo.



That's when police say 27-year-old Jacqueline McBride yelled '(expletive), I don't have the virus,' pulled down her mask and spit on Danilo before fleeing.

"She said, 'I'll fight you right now' and then took off her mask and spit in my face," added Danilo.

Danilo was wearing a protective mask and glasses at the time.

"It's jarring to be spit on in your face or just spit on in general. Again, it's just that given the fact that there's a pandemic and everyone is trying to respect the social distancing," said Danilo.

Apparently, McBride is a repeat offender who allegedly spat on an employee days earlier.

A manager tells Action News it was a dispute over how she planned on paying for the items.

Di Bruno Brothers declined to comment on camera only saying they "take the security of their employees and customers extremely seriously."

McBride was arrested on Thursday night. She is facing charges of simple assault and harassment.

