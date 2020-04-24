Philadelphia woman arrested for allegedly spitting on person during social distancing dispute

It happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m. at Di Bruno Brothers on the 1700 block of Chestnut Street in Center City.
Alexis Danilo tells Action News she was waiting in line to pick up a few items. She says the suspect got a little close, so she moved out of the way.
But things escalated.
"I felt someone bump into me and I said, 'That was rude there's a pandemic going on right now,'" recalled Danilo.
Victim tells @6abc she was waiting in line to get into Di Bruno Bros when a woman got a little close to her, breaking the 6 foot social distancing guidelines. Moving out of her way, the suspect looked at the victim and said “B*tch I don’t have the disease!” pic.twitter.com/h2mrrUIgFq— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) April 24, 2020
That's when police say 27-year-old Jacqueline McBride yelled '(expletive), I don't have the virus,' pulled down her mask and spit on Danilo before fleeing.
"She said, 'I'll fight you right now' and then took off her mask and spit in my face," added Danilo.
Danilo was wearing a protective mask and glasses at the time.
"It's jarring to be spit on in your face or just spit on in general. Again, it's just that given the fact that there's a pandemic and everyone is trying to respect the social distancing," said Danilo.
Apparently, McBride is a repeat offender who allegedly spat on an employee days earlier.
A manager tells Action News it was a dispute over how she planned on paying for the items.
Di Bruno Brothers declined to comment on camera only saying they "take the security of their employees and customers extremely seriously."
McBride was arrested on Thursday night. She is facing charges of simple assault and harassment.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
CDC chief says there could be second, possibly worse coronavirus outbreak this winter
2 New Jersey COVID-19 patients recovering after experimental plasma treatment
An 'absolute miracle': Tony Luke's son recovers from COVID-19
Gov. Wolf: Less-impacted areas of Pennsylvania may reopen soon
Small businesses struggling to survive as they wait for COVID-19 funding
Mom meets baby weeks after giving birth via emergency C-section, recovering from COVID-19
MORE RESOURCES
Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak
How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine
Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home
Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students
Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home
Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers
CONNECT WITH US
Share your coronavirus story with Action News
Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News