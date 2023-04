Woman arrested in New Jersey after 50 dead animals found in her truck

NEWTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman from Virginia was arrested in New Jersey after state police say they found dozens of dead animals in her pickup truck.

Lynn Leonard, 53, had parked her truck behind a Marshalls store along Route 206 in Newton, Sussex County.

Investigators say 44 dogs and cats were found living inside the truck. Another 50 animals, mainly kittens, were found dead.

The living animals were taken to local shelters.

Leonard has been charged with animal cruelty.