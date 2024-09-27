Kitten recovering after being shot by arrow in Strawberry Mansion; suspect at large

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA is asking for the public's help finding the person who shot a kitten with an arrow in Philadelphia.

The kitten, named Kimiko, was shot last week in the 2100 block of N. 31st Street in the city's Strawberry Mansion section.

An x-ray image showed just how deep the arrow was embedded in her right thigh.

Photos provided by Pennsylvania SPCA

A caretaker found Kimiko with the wound and rushed her to Philadelphia Animal Specialty and Emergency (PASE), where two surgeons worked to remove the arrow.

Kimiko is now on the mend.

"Kimiko could easily distrust humans. After all, she was shot by one. But, she is so sweet, loving, and luckily recovering after her surgery," the PSPCA wrote in a Facebook post.

Video of Kimiko the kitten recovering at PSPCA

Anyone with information about the identity or whereabouts of those responsible is asked to contact the PSPCA's animal cruelty hotline at 866-601-7722 or cruelty@pspca.org. Tips can be left anonymously.

For more information about the Pennsylvania SPCA, visit PSPCA.org.