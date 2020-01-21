Woman charged after teen's body found in plastic bin inside South Philadelphia basement

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman is now facing charges after authorities find a teen's body inside a plastic bin last week in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Sherriff's Office and Philadelphia police found the body of 18-year-old Erin Schweikert in the basement of a home on the 2100 block of Porter Street on January 16, 2020.

Police were serving a robbery warrant at the home, but police tell Action News that officers were also investigating a possible case of human trafficking.

Body of missing teen found in bin in South Philadelphia amid human trafficking investigation: Sources

"Special Victims Unit was coming out here with our sheriffs to deal with an issue of human trafficking. They were looking for a missing female who was approximately 18 years old," Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said.



Authorities found five people, three males and two females inside the home before discovering the body. Some lived at the home, according to Bilal.

One of the females was listed on the warrant for not appearing in court for a robbery charge, sources said. The female and the four others were taken into custody.

On Monday, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office confirms Maddison Leidy is being charged with abuse of corpse, tampering with evidence and false identification to law enforcement officer. Leidy is currently in police custody.

Charges against others taken into custody last week have not been announced at this time.

Leidy has a preliminary hearing set for next month.

According to sources, at this time, Schweikert's death appears to be accidental.
