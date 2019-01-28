Springfield woman charged with stealing $337K from her mom

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman charged with stealing $337K from mother: as seen on Action News at 4 p.m., January 28, 2019

A Springfield woman has been charged with stealing more than $337,000 from her 78-year-old mother.

Bernadette Branson-Lawler, 52, of Springfield, Delaware County, allegedly stole the funds from her mother over a period of 7 years.

The DA's office says Lawler used the money to support her interior design business, and pay for various other activities.

Lawlor had access to the money because she was appointed her mother's power of attorney.

She was arraigned on a number of charges.
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newstheftarrestSpringfield Township (Delaware County)
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Tuesday Rain and Snow; Arctic Air Arrives Wednesday
Officer investigated over arrest caught on bodycam video
Yard display causing controversy in Bustleton neighborhood
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
Pelosi officially invites Trump to deliver State of the Union address
Repairs to Center City intersection to take several weeks
Police ID man struck by 2 vehicles in Gloucester Twp.
'Black Panther' returning to theaters for free screenings
Show More
Waitress speaks out over anti-immigrant message on receipt
Philadelphia police search for missing 11-year-old girl
Man who donated kidney to mom now needs one himself
Juvenile seriously injured in Bucks County crash
Bipartisan bill seeks to make animal cruelty a federal felony
More News