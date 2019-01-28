A Springfield woman has been charged with stealing more than $337,000 from her 78-year-old mother.Bernadette Branson-Lawler, 52, of Springfield, Delaware County, allegedly stole the funds from her mother over a period of 7 years.The DA's office says Lawler used the money to support her interior design business, and pay for various other activities.Lawlor had access to the money because she was appointed her mother's power of attorney.She was arraigned on a number of charges.