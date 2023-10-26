  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman killed in Vineland, New Jersey house fire

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, October 26, 2023 4:33PM
Woman found dead following house fire in Vineland, New Jersey
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman found dead following house fire in Vineland, New Jersey

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman was killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.

According to officials, the fire started at about 6:05 a.m. at a home on the 2200 block of Maple Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and fire on the first and second floors.

Firefighters used a ladder to access the second floor and found a 25-year-old woman who later died.

Her cause of death is currently unknown.

Authorities are still at the scene investigating what sparked the fire.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW