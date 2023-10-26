Woman killed in Vineland, New Jersey house fire

Woman found dead following house fire in Vineland, New Jersey

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman was killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.

According to officials, the fire started at about 6:05 a.m. at a home on the 2200 block of Maple Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and fire on the first and second floors.

Firefighters used a ladder to access the second floor and found a 25-year-old woman who later died.

Her cause of death is currently unknown.

Authorities are still at the scene investigating what sparked the fire.