Woman killed in Vineland, New Jersey house fire

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman was killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.
According to officials, the fire started at about 6:05 a.m. at a home on the 2200 block of Maple Avenue.
When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and fire on the first and second floors.
Firefighters used a ladder to access the second floor and found a 25-year-old woman who later died.
Her cause of death is currently unknown.
Authorities are still at the scene investigating what sparked the fire.