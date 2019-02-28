Woman gets 15 years for brutal brick beating of 92-year-old grandfather

The woman charged in the brutal attack with a brick on a 92-year-old grandfather in Willowbrook pleaded no contest and faces up to 15 years behind bars.

A woman charged in the brutal attack on a 92-year-old grandfather out walking in Willowbrook, California was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday.

KABC-TV reports, Laquisha Jones, 30, of Los Angeles was charged with felony elder abuse in December.

Witnesses said Jones pummeled Rodolfo Rodriguez with a brick. He suffered a shattered jaw and broken ribs.

The 92-year-old man who was beaten with a brick in Willowbrook says he does not resent his attacker and wishes God's forgiveness upon her.


Jones had a prior conviction for making criminal threats and had been on probation when she attacked Rodriguez.

Prosecutors said there was evidence in the case that showed it was a hate crime.
