Woman in wheelchair rescued during fire in Perkiomen Township, Pa.

PERKIOMEN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman in a wheelchair was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after she became trapped as a home went up in flames in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. for a fire on the 500 block of King Road in Perkiomen Township.



Authorities say two people made it out of the home, but a woman in a wheelchair had to be rescued from the second floor.

The woman was rushed to the hospital. There is no immediate word on her condition.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but crews believe the blaze may have started near the garage area.
