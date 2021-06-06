Woman killed, another injured in 2 separate hit-and-run incidents; 1 driver arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested a hit-and-run driver accused of fatally striking a woman early Sunday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday where police say 32-year-old Marquina Latrice Tull was hit near the 1900 block of West Hunting Park Avenue. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say 26-year-old Saleem Drummond was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger when he hit Tull. He then allegedly fled the scene after the crash.

Drummond is facing charges of homicide by vehicle, accident involving death, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.

In an unrelated incident, police say a second woman was hit in the city's Kensington section just after 4 a.m.

According to police, the woman was dragged down part of the 2700 block of Kensington Avenue during the accident.

She underwent surgery at Temple University Hospital and remains in critical condition.

Police say they are looking for a white Toyota Rav 4 with heavy front-end damage in connection to the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

