Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old woman in North Philadelphia.According to police, 21-year-old Khaleem Martin allegedly murdered Amber Therese Jackson.Gunfire erupted just after 5 p.m. Wednesday inside a house on the 1500 block of West Oakdale Street.Police said Jackson was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.A $20,000 reward is being offered for Martin's arrest.------