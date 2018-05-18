Woman killed by gunfire in North Philadelphia home; suspect ID'd

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have identified a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old woman in North Philadelphia.

According to police, 21-year-old Khaleem Martin allegedly murdered Amber Therese Jackson.

Gunfire erupted just after 5 p.m. Wednesday inside a house on the 1500 block of West Oakdale Street.

Police said Jackson was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for Martin's arrest.

