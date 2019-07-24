Woman killed in apartment fire in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials say a 58-year-old woman was killed in an apartment fire in Philadelphia's Washington Square section.Firefighters responded after a report of smoke coming from an apartment on the 700 block of Lombard Street around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.They arrived to find the victim unresponsive inside the building with burns to her body.Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.No word on what caused the fire.