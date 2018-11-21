Woman killed in North Philadelphia drive-by shooting

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A gunman stalked a woman in North Philadelphia, killing her in a drive-by shooting.

Police say 27 shots were fired on the 2900 block of North 5th Street late Tuesday night.

A 58-year-old woman was shot in the chest while sitting in her SUV in front of a Chinese take-out restaurant.

Investigators say her male companion was inside picking up an order when a car pulled up and opened fire.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Her male companion was not hit.

