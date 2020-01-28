Woman raped in Philadelphia's Love Park on way to work; suspect wanted: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5885962" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who raped a woman in Love Park on January 25, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on the hunt for a suspect accused of raping a woman in Love Park over the weekend.It happened at 5:20 a.m. on January 25, when police say the 41-year-old woman was walking through the popular park after getting off the train at 15th Street in Center City.That's when police say a suspect came up behind her and punched her several times and knocked her to the ground. Police say the woman was then raped in the park.Witnesses heard the victim screaming and called 911.Upon arrival to the scene, police spotted the suspect but he was able to get away.Video captured him on the SEPTA platform near 15th and Market Street.The suspect remains wanted at this time.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.