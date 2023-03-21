Woman reunites with first responders who saved her life after she collapsed at church

Jacqueline Del Campo got to meet the people who saved her life after she collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during church.

HOCKESSIN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Jacqueline Del Campo is a force, beaming with charisma and full of life.

It's a life she almost lost nearly five months ago.

"People say, 'oh did you see a bright light?' No, I saw nothing," she said.

In late October, Del Campo was attending Mass with her husband at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church in Hockessin, Delaware when she started feeling ill.

"When I first saw her get up from the pew and head to the doors she just seemed like she was a little distressed," said usher Tom Green.

"The initial call was for difficulty breathing, and then she went unresponsive," said Hockessin Fire Company's assistant chief Randy Broadwater. "They recognized that she had lapsed into full cardiac arrest."

The ushers, who just finished CPR training 10 days before, jumped right into action, keeping her breathing while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

For 10 minutes, Del Campo stopped breathing and was unconscious.

"Was I dead? And they said, 'yes, you were dead," she said.

A team of about a dozen first responders worked quickly to revive her and on Tuesday, Del Campo finally got the opportunity to thank them.

"It's good to see her here, joking and enjoying herself," said Broadwater.

Everyone says it's a miracle, but Del Campo just considers herself blessed.

"I guess it is a miracle. I can't really grasp that word, but evidently God is not finished with me yet," said Del Campo.

Del Campo is back to attending Mass at the church and miraculously she doesn't have any lingering issues from that medical scare.

She says for an 84-year-old woman, she is just fine.