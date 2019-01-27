Woman shot while sitting in SUV in Southwest Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A woman is in critical condition after getting shot in an SUV in Southwest Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was at the scene on the 5200 block of Woodland Avenue.

Police rushed to the area a little after 4:40 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found a woman in the front passenger seat, shot in the head.

She was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

The driver of the SUV, also a woman, was not harmed.

Investigators say the gunman walked up to the driver's side and opened fire on the passenger.

The gunman remains on the loose.

