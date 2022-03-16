localish

Women-owned small businesses to support this Women's History Month

By Rachel Jandak
EMBED <>More Videos

Shark Tank Stars Surprise Small Business Owners

From decadent bean-to-bar chocolate, to hoodies designed to protect natural hair, check out all of these amazing women-owned and operated small businesses!

Ojala Threads
Ramona Ferreyra created a baby clothes company where every item is inspired by her Hispanic Heritage. Ferreyra, a Dominican-American who split her childhood between Washington Heights and Santiago, Dominican Republic, wanted her clothing to reflect the ancient Taíno cultures of the Caribbean and named the company after the Spanish word for hope.
EMBED More News Videos

Besides their love of sunshine, these kids have two things in common.



Envious Lashes
Clementina Richardson grew up so poor in The Bahamas, she couldn't afford food or shoes. Today, she owns an empire including the number lash salon in New York.
EMBED More News Videos

Clementina Richardson grew up so poor in The Bahamas, she couldn't afford food or shoes. Today, she owns an empire including the number one lash salon in New York.



By Liv Handmade
Whether it's old tablecloths or discarded doilies, By Liv turns antique linens into chic outfits you can wear anywhere!
EMBED More News Videos

Whether it's old tablecloths or discarded doilies, By Liv turns antique linens into chic outfits you can wear anywhere!



Blk Girls Green House
This Black women-owned, open-air plant and specialty home goods shop is a community oasis and an absolute vibe.
EMBED More News Videos

"We are prioritizing our community, and we are prioritizing the celebration and reflection, the joy and the professionalism that is behind an array of Black women and Black makers and artists." Blk Girls Green House serves as a form of activism for its creators and a community oasis for Oakland.



Escazu Chocolates
Downtown Raleigh's Escazu Chocolates offers an extraordinary experience with its unique bean-to-bar concept, sourcing cacao exclusively from co-owner Danielle Centeno's native Venezuela.
EMBED More News Videos

Since the business started in 2008, Escazu Chocolates has been owned and mostly operated by a team of passionate women.



PLANETFWD
San Francisco native is combining food and tech to help fight climate change one snack at a time.
EMBED More News Videos

A San Francisco native is combining food and tech to help fight climate change one snack at a time.



Kpelle Designs
Gwanyan is a first-generation Liberian-American with a mission: To create jewelry for women to feel inspired, empowered, and educated on the power of embellishing themselves in culture. Her shop, Kpelle Designs, sells beautiful jewelry, headwraps, and accessories that are the perfect accent to any outfit.
EMBED More News Videos

"We know there's a lot of Black Americans that don't know where they come from. That's what I want people who wear my jewelry to feel. Feel like this is familiar, like this feels like home."



Girls Auto Clinic
Patrice Banks is challenging traditional gender roles with a car-care center that caters to women -- complete with a salon to get your nails done while you wait.
EMBED More News Videos

Patrice Banks is challenging traditional gender roles with a car-care center that caters to women -- complete with a salon to get your nails done while you wait.



YAAASTEA
Taking inspiration from her roots in Fujian China, Kelly Zhou opened YAAAS Tea to provide the Long Island community with her authentic flavors and tasty bubble teas.
EMBED More News Videos

Taking inspiration from her roots in Fujian China, Kelly Zhou opened YAAAS Tea to provide the Long Island community with her authentic flavors and tasty bubble teas.



Pepito's Paletas
This woman-owned small business serves up the most authentic paletas in the Bay Area inspired by classic family recipes.
EMBED More News Videos

Pepito's Paletas serves up the most authentic paletas in the Bay Area inspired by classic family recipes.



Brooklyn Nail Company
This is a real-life "Sister Sister" story. These two women didn't know they were sisters until a few years ago, but that didn't stop them from going into business together. They opened the Brooklyn Nail Company, where they welcome anyone who needs a little TLC.
EMBED More News Videos

Long lost sisters go into business together after finding one another!



21 Seeds Tequila
These women took matters into their own hands to develop a delicious, smooth tasting, low-calorie tequila made for women by women.
EMBED More News Videos

This tequila is made for women, by women!



Nude Barre
Nude Barre creates access and representation by providing bodywear that actually matches your skin tone, and strives to make all humans feel seen and heard.
EMBED More News Videos

Nude Barre is a company that makes tights for women of all skin tones and sizes.



Haute Designs
Meet a young female Houston petroleum engineer who started a clothing company specifically for women engineers!
EMBED More News Videos

The first-ever line of flame-resistant safety coveralls just for women.



Mabel's Pralines
With roots in Louisiana, the SoCal-based Mabel's Pralines specializes in pecan praline and pudding treats showcasing her family recipes.
EMBED More News Videos

With roots in Louisiana, the SoCal based Mabel's Pralines specializes in pecan praline and pudding treats showcasing her family recipes.



Kin Apparel
Where traditional cotton hoodies can make natural hair dry and frizzy, KIN Apparel is a woman-owned sweatshirt brand that makes its sweatshirts lined with satin instead to protect and keep natural hair moisturized.
EMBED More News Videos

Where traditional cotton hoodies can make natural hair dry and frizzy, KIN Apparel is a woman-owned sweatshirt brand that makes its sweatshirts lined with satin instead.



JIGGY
As the Founder and CEO of JIGGY, a women-run company that turns paintings into jigsaw puzzles, Kaylin Marcotte gets to create puzzles that are new and exciting.
EMBED More News Videos

As the Founder and CEO of JIGGY, a women-run company that turns paintings into jigsaw puzzles, Kaylin Marcotte gets to create puzzles that are new and exciting.



SHE-Boutique
Visitors to San Francisco's trans-woman-led SHE-Boutique stop by the trendy spot for the free fashion finds and stay for the supportive, friendly environment.
EMBED More News Videos

Go for the free fashion finds and stay for the newfound friendships at trans-led SHE-Boutique.



Schweet Cheesecake
This woman-owned bakery brings together family, baked goods, and community when sharing a taste of their delicious homemade cheesecake.
EMBED More News Videos

Schweet Cheesecake ties together family, baked goods, and community when sharing a taste of their delicious Original Homemade Chicago cheesecake.



Long Island Yarn and Farm
This women-owned yarn farm specializes in shearing, raising, and providing care for adorable llamas!
EMBED More News Videos

Check out how one woman's love for llamas turned into a professional career of shearing animals across the country. In addition to running her own fiber farm creating yarns from her own animals.



Semicolon Bookstore
Chicago's only Black-Woman-owned bookstore, Semicolon, is not only serving up good reads and good vibes but also promoting literacy and learning in its community.
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Black woman-owned bookstore Semicolon is not only serving up good reads and good vibes, but also promoting literacy and learning in its community.



Ni'Abri Beauty
This makeup brand is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. It was started by 18-year-old Nia Phillip's after her 16th birthday when, instead of asking for gifts, she asked her mom if she could start her own small business. After launching Ni'Abri Beauty with a little help from mom, Nia was featured on the Tamron Hall show and received a $25,000 donation to continue the pursuit of her entrepreneurial dreams.
EMBED More News Videos

This teen CEO received a $25,000 donation on the Tamron Hall Show to build her vegan makeup brand!



Sienna Sauce
After being featured on an episode of Shark Tank, 15-year-old Tyla-Simone Crayton's sauce company, Sienna Sauce, went viral! From sweet and tangy barbecue sauces to lemon pepper marinades, there's a Sienna Sauce for every occasion.
EMBED More News Videos

She's known as the 'Sauce Boss' and her company, Sienna Sauce is taking the world by storm!



Black NAPS
This entrepreneur started Black NAPS as a way for black women to care for their natural, textured hair.
EMBED More News Videos

This entrepreneur started Black NAPS as a way for black women to care for their natural, textured hair. Sponsored by Hiscox Insurance.



What woman-owned small business do you think the world needs to know about? Tell us about it on social!

Follow Localish on Facebook
Follow Localish on Instagram
Follow Localish on Twitter
Follow Localish on YouTube
Follow Localish on TikTok
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorklos angeleshoustonfresnochicagosan franciscophiladelphiaraleighentrepreneurshipsmall businesswomen's history monthshoppinglocalishbe localishwomen
RELATED
Secretly Awesome Women-Owned Small Businesses
LOCALISH
CA's Pioneertown embodies the Old West charm
California music store carries on the legacy of vinyl
This coffee shop serves a delicious, baked treat mash-up
Best friend bakers craft wedding cake masterpieces
TOP STORIES
US to send military aid to Ukraine; optimism seen at talks
9 dead in west Texas crash involving college golf teams
Ukraine's President Zelenskyy tells Congress, 'We need you right now'
Pizza delivery driver carjacked by teen; girlfriend, 3 kids in minivan
Man shot in arm after firing at Montco officers, DA says
Fed begins inflation fight with key rate hike, more to come
7.3 magnitude quake hits north Japan; tsunami alert issued
Show More
ESPN signs Joe Buck, Troy Aikman to be voices of Monday Night Football
Phillies to sign veteran outfielder Kyle Schwarber: ESPN sources
BA.2, deltacron: What is known so far about new COVID variants
Child ziplining in Costa Rica collides with sloth
Study: Allergy season will start much earlier due to climate crisis
More TOP STORIES News