Designed by HGTV star Nate Berkus, the place embraces nature, perfect for taking in those stunning views!

Embrace nature in the Pocono Mountains at the Woodland Villas at Great Wolf Lodge

At Great Wolf Lodge in the Pocono Mountains, you can stay in the brand-new Woodland Villas, providing you with scenic outdoor living spaces to enjoy.

These new spaces were designed by HGTV star, Nate Berkus, who envisioned a place that embraced nature and surrounding scenery, perfect for taking in those stunning views!

Guests can also enjoy the outdoor dining table where you can play ping pong. Adults and children alike are destined to find something to love about the Villas.

Each Woodland Villa has three bedrooms that fit up to 10 guests and can even be conjoined to accommodate larger parties.

As a bonus, the outdoor waterpark was expanded to have 20 slides within 120,000 square feet of space. There is a new pool as well as a hot tub and cozy fire pits to create an outdoor oasis for all.

This also includes a new toddler area, two new elevated dining locations, and the Grand Lobby was redesigned with self-check-in kiosks.

Guests can also take part in centralized entertainment like the new morning workout created in partnership with actress and fitness enthusiast, Gabrielle Union.

Great Wolf Lodge welcomes guests of all ages to enjoy their spacious and elevated spaces.