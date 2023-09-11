Take a scenic ride through South Jersey countryside on historic Woodstown Central Railroad

Take a scenic ride through Southern New Jersey countryside on historic Woodstown Central Railroad in Salem County

WOODSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Many people look forward to fall, not just for the change in weather, but also for the change in scenery that comes with it.

And if you're looking for a unique way to view the countryside of southern New Jersey, we have a great idea.

There is a new option in Salem County to take one of several excursions on the historic Woodstown Central Railroad.

Action News Photojournalist Lee Anne Kayati takes us on a train tour in the video player above.

For more information on the Woodstown Central Railroad, CLICK HERE.